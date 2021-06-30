Ms. Renee Lynette(Jones) Peden was born to Louis Blackwell and Margaret Artis on Nov. 2, 1959. She grew up in Marion, Indiana and was raised by Thurman and Margaret (Artis) Jones.
Renee grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1978. She later pursued a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Master’s Degree from Martin University in Indianapolis. Throughout her career, she worked at Thompson Consumer Electronics (RCA) for a number of years. Renee was a member of Greater Second Baptist Church. She loved to sing and was active with the Crown Mass Choir.
