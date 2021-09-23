Renee J. "'Nee" Mangold, 68, Marion, passed away at 5:28 am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital and Health Services in Indianapolis. She was born in San Bernardino, California, on Wednesday, October 15, 1952, to William Mangold and Norma (Spargo) Mallison.
'Nee graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1971 and worked at United Technologies for 33 years until she retired in 2017. She was a member of Eastview Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed playing Euchre with her three favorites, Paul, Teresa and Sally at La Charreada Mexican Restaurant.
