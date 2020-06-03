Rena Sue Okuly-Kelsey, 85, of Huntington, died June 3.
Calling will be held on Friday, June 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street., Huntington, IN.
The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
A private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care or Cancer Services of Huntington County in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
