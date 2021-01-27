Regina Renae (Morrell) Churchill age 52, passed away January 16, 2021, at 6:56 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She passed away due to high blood pressure complications and brain failure. She was born October 25, 1968, in Marion, IN, to Pete Willard Morrell Sr. and Juanita Morrell-Powers.
Regina married Norman Churchill on November 6, 1989, before divorcing in September of 1995. They had five children together: Antonio Churchill, Delon Churchill, Andre Churchill, Nakeia Churchill (deceased), and Natoya Malone. Regina was a dedicated and hardworking mother who assumed every moment of raising her children with the most remarkable ability as a single mother. She was big on family and embraced her role as a sister to her brothers Juan Morell (deceased) and Pete Morrell Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.