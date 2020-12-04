Rebecca (Ollie) Richard, 84, Marion, departed this earthly life with her caretakers by her side, Doris Scott and Shirley Richard, on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, on May 6, 1936, to Thomas and Leeora (Sanders) Ollie.
Rebecca accepted Christ at an early age and never stopped serving. She was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She performed many jobs around the Marion community. She worked at General Electric, Marion Cafeteria, General Tire, Clayton Brownlee Elementary School, then finishing at General Motors in November of 1998 after 29 years of service. Rebecca enjoyed bowling and playing cards, and she loved being busy with numerous jobs around the church. Most of her time was spent taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, feeding family and friends, and playing games. She was an amazing woman.
