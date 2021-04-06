Rebecca Jo Nevil, 73 of Warren, Indiana, passed away at 11:27AM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home in Warren.
Rebecca was born on Feb. 6, 1948, to Howard D. Shane and Hazel (Lahr) Shane in Grant county. She graduated from Oak Hill High School. She married Robert J. Nevil on July 19, 1969 in Amboy, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1993. Rebecca attended Marion Beauty School and also obtained her Aviator license for small aircraft. She worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton. She attended bible study at Solid Rock United Methodist Church, attended Dillman Church in rural Jackson Township and belonged to Parents Without Partners. Rebecca loved animals, gardening, and landscaping. She enjoyed camping and nature. She was a collector of knick-knacks, monkeys, and baby dolls. She was an amateur writer and photographer and was very proud of her pet-sitting business, Be Safe Pet Sitting. She adored her grandchildren and getting to spend time with them.
