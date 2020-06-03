Rebecca Lynn Compo, 52, Marion, passed away in her home at 8:52 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, April 29, 1968, to Robert and Patricia (Hamilton) Gerstoff. She married the love of her life, Randall Compo.
Rebecca graduated from Marion High School and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 3 years with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. She was a member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved taking long Harley rides, fishing, crocheting, and spending time sitting beside the pool. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and her love of caring for people.
Survivors include her husband, Randall Compo of Marion; daughters, Ashli Poling of Marion, Megan Gaines of Peru; son, Caleb Poling of Marion; brothers, Michael (Amy) Gerstoff of Upland, Tracy Gerstoff of Marion, Billy (Melissa) Gerstoff of Marion, Charles Gerstoff of Marion; 12 grandchildren; best friends and special nieces, Kylie Gerstoff of Peru, Shannon Neese of Danville; and her beloved dog, Waylon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Gerstoff; and sister, Debbie Rosa.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Rebecca's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating.
Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County Tower Suites 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
