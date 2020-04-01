Rebecca ‘Becky’ E. Cross, 69, died March 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on May 30, 1950 to Myron Rex Fuqua and Esther Ellen (Henry) Fuqua.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, burial will be private. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to the Charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.