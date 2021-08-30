Rebecca "Becky" Sue Moore entered into heaven on her birthday and saw the face of Jesus, a gift that her family is thankful for even as they mourn her passing.
Becky was born Aug 25, 1944, and died Aug 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne. She was the daughter of Ralph W. and Mary Frances (Morris) Harvey. She married her best friend and love of her life Jack Moore 55 years ago on Aug 7, 1966, in Marion, Indiana. Above all, Becky was a loving wife, extraordinary mother, and caring grandmother. She loved her family and prayed for each one of them by name daily. She graduated from Fairmount High School, Class of 1962, received her Bachelor degree in Education from Taylor University and a Master of Education from Ball State University. She began her teaching career in the Mississinewa School Corporation as a first-grade teacher, then at Lakeview Christian School where she taught fourth grade. She was a fun and vibrant teacher. She finished her career at Taylor University as Director of Teacher Certification for 7 years and before that had been Assistant Academic Dean for 10 years, she retired in 2007. She enjoyed their family vacations at their cottage at Dewart Lake, Kosciusko County, Indiana.
