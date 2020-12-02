Rebecca A. Butler, 61, of Warren, IN, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
Family and friends may gather at Warren United Church of Christ 202 E. 2nd Street Warren on Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Warren.
