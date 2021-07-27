Raymond “Ray” Bowland, 95, of Greentown passed away at 6:16 AM, July 23, 2021 at St. Vincent, Kokomo Hospital. He was born in Amboy on Feb. 2, 1926 the son of Jesse E. and Emma Myers Bowland. Ray married Thelma Lucille Douglass in Peru on March 9, 1948 and she preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2020.
Ray was a 1944 graduate of Amboy High School, a member of the Converse Church of Christ, and a US Army World War II veteran. His military decorations include the World War II Victory Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Occupation of Germany Medal, and the EAME Theater Ribbon with 3 bronze stars. Ray was employed at Chrysler Corporation for 30 years, Plevna Implement for 25 years and a retired farmer.
