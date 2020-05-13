Raymond Leroy Quakenbush, age 78, of Andrews, died at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in Andrews Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Tim Webb officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Ray was born on January 29, 1942 in Andrews, the son of Cevil L. and Rosemary (Miller) Quakenbush. He married Sharon R. Pearson on October 24, 1959 in Andrews;
