Raymond Glen Lovelady, 52, Marion, passed away in his home at 11:45 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 13, 1967, to Olen and Ramona (Butcher) Lovelady, Jr.
He worked for the Street Department with City of Marion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and NASCAR. He raced cars and motorcycles.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Fancy Lovelady of Gas City; granddaughters, Maliyah Smith and Gracelynn McPherson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond J. Lovelady.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12 noon at 8th St Wesleyan Church 2244 W. 8th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Raymond's life will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Dan Van Cise officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
