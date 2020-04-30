Raymond E. Reece, 80, Muncie, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Nursing Home.
He was born Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1939, in Marion, Indiana, the son of Everett and Velma (Clark) Reece. Raymond enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going on boat rides with his family. He was an avid Country music fan. More recently he enjoyed spending time working, playing, and researching things on his computer. Raymond served his country in the U.S. Navy for thirteen years and saw three tours in Viet Nam. Raymond started his career with AT&T as a lineman and retired as an Engineer after working for twenty-four years.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Rebecca (Burke) Reece; daughter, Rhonda (husband, Jack) Doyle; and his sister, Tammy (husband, Bob) Abshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Velma Reece; son, Patrick Reece, who passed away in 2012; a daughter, Kimberly Dishman, who passed away in 2015; and a brother, Larry Reece.
It was Raymond’s wish not to have funeral services. Cremation has been arranged. Following cremation, burial with Military Rites will be at a later date at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
