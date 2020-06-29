Raymond Dwight Lake, 94, passed away at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at his Indianapolis.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.