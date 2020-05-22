Raymond D. Holzheuer, 92, of Warren, IN, died May 21.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Ray’s life will be at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on May 27. Viewing will be held one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in rural Marion (Huntington County).
Preferred memorials: Warren Church of Christ, 02 North Wayne Street, Warren, 46792
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
