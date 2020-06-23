RaNechia ‘Red Bone’ Renee Ward, 28, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home in Kokomo, IN. RaNechia was the 3rd child born to Rita McCray Green and Craig Ward on November 29, 1991 in Terre Haute, Indiana. RaNechia accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized on June 19, 2015.
RaNechia was employed with Caravan Facility Management in Kokomo, IN as a custodian. RaNechia had a great zest for life and a wonderful sweet love for the people who were in her life. RaNechia will be truly missed but NEVER forgotten.
RaNechia leaves behind to cherish her memory, 3 children Rashad, Radric and Rhaniya Ward, Kokomo, IN; her mother Rita (Otis) McCray Green, Kokomo, IN; her father Craig Ward, Terre Haute, IN; 4 brothers Antonio (Cassie) S. McCray, Marion, IN, Lathan, DeShawn and LaShawn Ward of Terre Haute, IN; 3 sisters Candice Ward, Indianapolis, IN, Michelle and Taliyah Ward of Terre Haute, IN and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
RaNechia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Mary “Tot” McCray Hill, L.C. McCray and Orad Freshwater McCray; her paternal grandparents Juanita and Floyd Ward; and her uncle Elder Rickey A. McCray Sr.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bethel Worship Center, 1715 E. 38th Street, Marion, IN. Calling hours will be from 9-11am, service starts at 11:00 am. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 526 S. McClure Street, Marion, IN 46953.
