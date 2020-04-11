Randy Lee Keene, 69, of Warsaw, IN, passed away on the evening of April 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sept. 1, 1950. Randy grew up in Marion, Indiana, raised in his early years by his grandmother Elsie.
He graduated from Marion High School in 1969 and joined the United States Army upon graduation. He served in the 25th infantry and completed two tours in Vietnam between 1969 and 1972. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism and the Air Medal for meritorious achievement for his service in Vietnam.
Once he returned from Vietnam, Randy was stationed at Falls Church, Virginia. Upon discharge, he relocated to Arlington, Texas, where he had spent time years before when training at Fort Polk.
It was in Arlington he met Tammy Davis and they married in 1982. They had two children, Pauline Marian (1984), born in Houston, TX, and Patrick Allen (1991), born in Shreveport, LA. Randy loved being a father and was a constant figure volunteering at his children’s school. In 2002 Randy moved back to his native Indiana to assist in the care of his ailing stepfather, William Signorelli.
Randy enjoyed classic movies, classic rock, and was a masterful painter. He could fix anything around the house and was an amazing cook. His favorite role was that of Grandpa upon the birth of his granddaughter Peyton in 2014. With great patience he taught her to fish, and she adored him as much as he adored her.
Surviving Randy are his parents, Marian Signorelli and Kenneth Keene; his children, Pauline and Patrick Keene; granddaughter Peyton Bishop; sisters Kim Keene and Tish “Barb” (Grey) Signorelli-Bradburn; brothers KJ Keene and Bill (Kim) Signorelli; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his uncle Tim, aunt June, grandmother Elsie, stepfather William Signorelli, and sister Lynna Eastman.
Randy will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, including his two cats who kept him company in his final years.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN. Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, a public memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family in memory of Randy, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneral home.com
