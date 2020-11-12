Randy D. Cook, 59, of Keystone, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Thursday, May 11, 1961, in Decatur, IN. He married Rita (Alter) Cook on Friday, March 23, 1984 in Blackford County, IN. Randy attended Blackford High School. He was a farmer and was a collector of many things. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Burial will take place at a later date.
