Randie J. Hawkins, 83, passed away at 9:29 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Marion on April 30, 1937.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, which will be followed by a luncheon. The family request that you bring your own lawn chair if you wish to sit outside.
Randie will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Boosters-Basketball Fund or Gideon Bibles.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
