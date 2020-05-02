Randall L. “Randy” Clark, age 65, of Andrews, died at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. Private family burial will be held at a later date in Andrews Riverside Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Randy was born on Nov. 21, 1954 in Huntington, the son of Dale B. and Esther “Estella” (Kelly) Clark.
Please sign the online guestbook at www. baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Randall L. “Randy” Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.