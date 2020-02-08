Randall Dean Brooks, 65, Montpelier, passed 2:46 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 06, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born Thursday, Feb. 18, 1954, in Fort Wayne.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor Street Montpelier, IN 47359 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A service to celebrate Randy’s life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
