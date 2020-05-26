Randall A. Krez, 67, of rural Warren, passed away at 5:30PM May 24 at his home, with his wife, Chong, by his side. He was born on Sunday, October 26, 1952, in St. Louis, MO.
Friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 12:00PM with Pastor Matt Kennedy officiating. Interment will be held in the Asbury Cemetery in Wells County, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
