Randal “Randy” Lee Pettit, 60, Marion, passed away at 7:10 am on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. A lifelong resident of Marion, Randy was born in Marion on Sunday, January 31, 1960, to Benny and Loretta (Faudere) Pettit.
Randy attended Marion Community Schools. While a student at Jones Jr. High, he was on the honor roll, as well as a member of the band and the Drum and Baton Corp. He was also Drum Captain of the Marion Highsteppers. Randy was an avid NASCAR fan, especially following the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and Dale Earnhardt., Jr.. Randy will also be remembered for how much he smiled, no matter where he went or what he was going through in life. He previously attended Lakeview Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by his mother, Loretta Pettit; cousin, Linda Neal; and several cousins in Kentucky.
His father preceded him in death.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Randy. Pastor Bruce Koontz will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.