Ramon Lynn Mattern, 81, of Marion, Indiana passed away at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home, after a long illness. Carey Services in Marion has furnished “special needs” for Ramon for several years. He was born Sept. 19, 1938 in Wabash to Jack W. and Arbutus M. (Williams) Mattern.
He is survived by his loving companion, Shirley Puckett, two brothers, Jon (Shirley) Mattern and Steven (Judith) Mattern, and two sisters, Marilyn (John) Boardman and Janet Johnson. Ramon grew up in Wabash, attended two years at Somerset School and worked for farmers. He loved to ride his bicycle all over. He attended the Wabash Alliance Church most of his life with his parents.
In accordance with the COVID-19 social restrictions and a concern for public safety, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
