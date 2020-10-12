Ralph W. Pack passed away in his Marion home on October 6, 2020. He was born in Marion on September 7, 1939, to the late Ralph W. and Sarah (French) Pack, Sr.
A 1957 graduate of Marion High School, Ralph continued his education at Indiana University graduating in 1962 with a degree in business management. Ralph played and excelled in baseball lettering for three years while playing for IU and was a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. After a lengthy courtship with Barbara Williamson the couple married on August 18, 1963, in First United Methodist Church, Marion. Ralph was a devoted and adoring husband to Barbara for 57 years. The pair were a perfect match with Ralph's wit and ornery charm and Barb's unwavering grace and elegance. Four beautiful daughters later made Ralph's Six Pack complete.
Ralph was a United States Air Force veteran and was honorably discharged with the rank of captain in 1967. Upon returning home he worked in the corrugated industry and later the insurance industry with Feighner Anderson and retired in 2001 from Insurance Management. Along the way Ralph's engaging personality procured lifelong friendships and no stranger ever came away from his meeting in any other way than a friend.
To say Ralph was a IU sports enthusiast is an understatement. He also held dear the Marion Giants and the Chicago Cubs. Baseball was his favorite sport and he volunteered his time coaching with the PAL Club and the Marion High School baseball team as well as the 31 Club women's softball team. Fishing? No, Ralph caught and often explained to his daughters and grandchildren, “I didn't teach you how to fish. I taught you how to catch.” In addition, Ralph served the community in a variety of ways including the Lions Club, Junior Achievement and Marion Park Board. He was a former member, elder and trustee of Westminster Presbyterian Church and later returned to First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed cooking and participated with Barbara in Gourmet Club. He often met with the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club buddies but don't try to make it on Saturday because they meet on Tuesdays and sometimes Fridays! Sometime between 4pm and 5pm on any given week day, Ralph could be found at the Marion Aero Club with his fellow comrades swapping stories and laughs. As witnessed by many, there was never a better dance partner or finer example of being a husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Barbara W. Pack, Marion; daughters, Elizabeth A. (Brian) Knoderer, Fishers; Katherine L. (Linc) Mitchell, Muncie; Marian S. (Mark) Cunningham, Crown Point; Sarah J. (Brad) Grupe, Sedalia, Missouri; brother, Charles H. (Dianne) Pack, Florida; sister, Sarah (Maxwell) Urata, Honolulu, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Blake, Brett and Lauren Grupe, Nocholas and Reese Knoderer, Melanie (Nathaniel) Coleman and Lyndsey Cunningham; 2 great-grandchildren, Gage and Colt Coleman. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Frances G. Pack.
The visitation will be held at 10am-11:15am on Friday, October 23, 2020 in First United Methodist Church, 624 South Adams, Marion, Indiana. The funeral will begin at 11:30 in the church with Pastor Jason Stanley officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Private burial with military honors will follow at 1pm in Marion National Cemetery. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Giant Alumni Association, PO Box 448, Marion, IN 46952; First United Methodist Church; or City of Marion Board of Parks and Recreation, 301 S. Branson, Marion, IN 46952 Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
