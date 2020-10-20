Ralph W. Pack, 81, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born to the late Ralph W. and Sarah (French) Pack, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara W. Pack and their four daughters, Elizabeth A. Knoderer, Katherine L. Mitchell and Marian S. Cunningham and Sarah J. Grupe.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am, Friday, October 23, 2020 in First United Methodist Church, 624 S. Adams, Marion. Visitation from 10am-11:15am on Friday. Private burial, 1pm in Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
