Ralph J. Bieghler, 94, Huntington, died 9:26 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Ralph was born July 19, 1925 in Peru, the son of Rollie and Coral (Bright) Bieghler.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral and Masonic services will follow 12 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Brian Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County with military graveside rites performed by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington.
Memorials to The Open Door, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary..
