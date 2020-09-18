Ralph E. Gerstorff, 69, Marion, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born in Hartford City, Indiana, on Friday, September 15, 1950, to Carl and Verona (Lycan) Gerstorff. He married Linda Marcum and she survives.
Ralph served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked in dietetics for 30 years with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, retiring in 1999. He was a member of American Legion Post 95 where he served as Commander and First Vice for the 5th District. His hobbies included attending flea markets, spending time with family, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and playing computer games. He loved his 2 dogs, Ramsey and Gonzie.
Along with his wife, Linda, survivors include his sons, James (Sarah) Gerstorff of Marion and Jeremy (Kim) Gerstorff of Bloomington, Timothy Gerstorff of Marion; step-son, Brian Marcum of Marion; brother, Melvin (Candice) Gerstorff of Upland; step-brother, Carl (Susan) Guerin of Upland; as well as several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl E. and Verona Gerstorff; and grandsons, William James Gerstorff, II, and Timothy Gerstorff, II.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor John Armes will be officiating with burial following at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.