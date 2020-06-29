Ralph E. Doyle, 87, of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 7:23 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
He was born on Wednesday, February 01, 1933, in Van Buren, IN. He married Joann (Coleman) Doyle on Saturday, October 12, 1957 in Van Buren, IN. Mrs. Doyle preceded him in death on September 2, 2008. Ralph was a 1957 graduate of Van Buren high school. He retired from the United States Air Force from which he served from 1954-1972. Mr. Doyle was a Bomber Pilot in the Korean & Vietnam War. He was the former owner of RD Gun Shop in Van Buren. He enjoyed woodworking and Leather working.
Loving Survivors include his Son – Patrick E. Doyle, Van Buren, IN., Daughters – Kathryn (Charles) Griffin, Marion, IN., Pamela (Adam) Mendoza, Chandler, AZ., Grandchildren – Bradley Griffin, Marion, IN., John Mendoza, Chandler, AZ., Megan Mendoza, Chandler, AZ., Charles Griffin Jr., Brian Griffin, Shelly Pattison, Sister-in-law – Marilyn Smith, Plattsburgh, NY., and 6 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Parents – Edgar Doyle & Alta M. (Julius) Doyle, and Wife – Joann (Coleman) Doyle.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 with Pastor Tom Mansbarger officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the US Air Force.
Ralph was an avid cat lover so memorials may be made to the Grant County Humane Society 505 S. Miller Ave. Marion, IN. 46952
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
