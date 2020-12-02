Ralph Dean Kershner, 93, was born in Ohio to the late Jesse M. and Lola M. (Gardner) Kershner. He passed away on November 30, 2020 in Marion.
Dean graduated in 1945 from Jefferson Township High School in Upland. He later lived in Wabash and worked at White’s Institute. He also worked in Elkhart, Indiana. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Kershner; sister, Wilma (Laurel) Bauman; brother, Neil Kershner. There will be no services. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with these arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
