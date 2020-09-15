Rachel Evelyn Caudell, 86, closed her book on this life, and opened The Book to a better one, on September 14, 2020.
Rachel was born August 21, 1934 in Milltown Indiana to Knofel and Lola Baylor. She was one of nine siblings, consisting of eight girls and one boy. She attended Milltown High School. She married Thomas J. Caudell of Palmyra in 1951. They were married 41 years. He passed in 1992.
In 1956 Thomas and Rachel, along with their son Dennis, left New Albany Indiana and moved to Marion Indiana when Thomas was hired as a Millwright at the new General Motors Fisher Body plant. By 1958 they had moved to Normal Indiana with Dennis and their second son Brian. In 1960 Thomas and Rachel built a new home on Strawtown Pike in Liberty Township. Rachel lived in that home until 2018 when she moved to assisted living due to injuries suffered in a fall.
Rachel was a devoted wife and mother. She became her husbands caregiver in 1984 when he was diagnosed with a long-term illness. She took loving care of him for eight years, until his passing in 1992. She maintained her house and property to a high standard. She was a very hard worker. Her yard looked like a golf course, and her cars were always spotless. There was never any trash in her trash cans. She was the African Violet Queen of southwestern Grant County. In earlier years she loved to knit afghans for family and friends. She dabbled in ceramics. Before age began to take its toll, she was a fantastic cook and baker. There were always homemade chocolate pies and strawberry cakes for Thomas, Dennis, and Brian to enjoy. All the family remembers her blueberry dessert. For many years she hosted a wonderful family Christmas Eve dinner. She enjoyed camping in the family travel trailer for many years. Her grandsons have many treasured memories of camping trips with their Grandpa and Grandma. She loved her grandsons and they loved her.
Rachel attended and was a member of Rigdon United Methodist Church in the 1960s and 70s. In her later years she attended Jones Chapel.
Rachel is survived by two sons, Dennis (Pam) Caudell, Fairmount, and Thomas Brian (Cindy) Caudell, Marion. She has four grandsons, Aaron (Sara) Caudell, and Adam (Jaime Wilson, fiancée) Caudell, all of Fairmount, Benjamin (Christina) Caudell, Marion, and Christopher (Deanna) Caudell, Selma. Her four great-grandchildren are Boston and Bristol Caudell of Fairmount, and Logan and Oaklei Caudell of Marion.
She is also survived by four sisters. Lois Foust of Milltown , Zada Deaton of Swayzee, Jane Shoemaker of Starlight, and Norena (Ronald) Collins of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her parents Knofel and Lola, sister Addis Daugherty, Swayzee, sister Oneita Dugas, Milltown, brother Charles Baylor, Milltown, and sister Joyce Hogan, Floyds Knobs. She had many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation is from 10 AM -12 PM with the funeral service following at 12 PM with Pastor Andrew Heald officiating. Burial will be at Know Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
