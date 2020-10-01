Rachel Elizabeth Doan, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was the first born child of Guy and Darlene Logan born on February 28, 1969 in Marion, Indiana. Rachel loved the ocean. She was very charitable and the Breast Cancer Society, the Red Cross, and the Alzheimer's Association were very dear to her heart. Rachel was very proud to be a Kentucky Colonel. She loved animals, especially groundhogs and birds. Rachel also loved collecting knick-knacks.
She is preceded in death by her son, Douglas Guy Wilkerson.
Rachel is survived by her loving Husband of nearly 25 years, Lee Allen Doan of Louisville, Parents Guy Logan and Darlene D. Logan of Swayzee, IN, Daughter, Brittany Doan of Nashville, TN, Sister, Jessica (Bill Daunhauer) Webb of Louisville, Brother, Aaron R. (Monica) Logan of Kokomo, IN, Brother, Scott Logan of Marion, IN, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
