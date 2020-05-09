Preston “Tater” Wheadon, 87, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at this Marion residence.
Tater was born in Fairmount, Indiana on July 10, 1032, son of the late Samuel Charles and Hazel (Adams) Wheadon. After serving in the Army from 1948 -1952, Tater married Virginia D. Abell on Dec. 27, 1953. Virginia preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2005. He was a union construction worker and owned the Tater Patch Bar in Marion during the ‘60s. His brother, Grover, gave him his nick name while working in the potato patch throwing potatoes at each other when they were young. He enjoyed watching the Cubs and spending time with his family. He was a member of the VFW Post 7403 of Marion, the American Legion Post 95 of Jonesboro, and Charter member of AmVets Post 5 of Marion.
He is survived by daughter, Debra Ritter, son, Gary (Frances) Wheadon, daughter-in-law, Diana Wheadon, 31 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Tater was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sons, Jerry , Jeffrey “Rick” and Terry Wheadon; great-grandon, Preston Lee Wheadon; son-in-law, Fred Ritter; brothers, Samuel Jr., Grover, and Paul Wheadon; sisters, Mary Wheaton, Gerry McIntyre, and Mildred “Midge” Winters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 11 AM – 1 PM. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Park Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.