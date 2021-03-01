Preston “Howard” Stone, 82, Sweetser, passed away at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Glen Dean, Kentucky, on Tuesday, July 5, 1938, to Preston and Margaret (Baxter) Stone. On July 7, 2007, he married Linda Lewis Warner.
Howard attended Bosse High School in Evansville and was a self-employed plumber throughout his life, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. He was known for regularly telling stories, and he enjoyed hunting, as well as watching football and NASCAR. He also loved his family very much.
