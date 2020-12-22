Powhatan Joseph Wooldridge was born on September 22, 1935, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Luke and Hilda Wooldridge and died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Marion General Hospital at the age of 85.
Powhatan had a distinguished 45-year career as a university professor at Yale University, Case Western Reserve, University of Iowa, Waterloo University, University of Rochester, and SUNY Buffalo. His education included degrees from University of Chicago, University of Florida, and Yale University where he earned a PhD in Sociology. He wrote several books and articles on Nursing Theory and Research Methods. He was a Lifemaster in Bridge and the nephew of world chess champion, Jose Capablanca.
