In loving memory as Posey Ray Brown Sr. goes on his last road trip on July 14, 2020. Posey was born January 12, 1947 in Falcon, Kentucky.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and well wishes may be made to the No Kill Shelter where Posey got his K-9 Winnie, the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
