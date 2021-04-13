PJ Corey, 45, Fishers, passed away in her home on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born in Marion on Saturday, June 14, 1975, to Philip and Bobbie Corey.
PJ graduated from Eastbrook High School where she was class Valedictorian in 1993. She continued her education at Purdue University, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1999. She was in an academic pharmacy fraternity, Phi Delta Chi. PJ worked at various pharmacies throughout her life, which included Marion General Hospital, IU Health, Community Health System, Target, Amersham, and Aurora Health Care. She was also a 10-year 4-H member in Grant County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.