Phyllis M. Coon, 92, passed away in Miller’s Merry Manor, Chesterfield on October 2, 2020. She was born in Indiana on July 20, 1928 to the late Frank and Ninas (Pence) Morgan.
She grew up in Converse and was a Converse High School graduate. She was a homemaker and she worked in retail for K-Mart.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lesa Thomas, Anderson; Robert “Bobby” (Ava) Mills, Rockville; Thomas Mills, Summitville; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is also preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Robert L. Mills and Carl Coon; children, Lynda Gillard and David Mills; brothers, William Morgan and Frank Morgan; sister, Winnie.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on October 7, 2020 at Converse Cemetery, Converse. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.