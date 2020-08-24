Phyllis L. Smith, 92, of Brownsburg, IN, formerly of Hartford City, IN, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 with Rev. C. Steven High officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Due to the Covid-19 we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while inside the Funeral Home.
