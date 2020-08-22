Phyllis L. (Schwartz) Robinson, age 77 of Marion passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Abbie-Hunt-Bryce Home in Indianapolis.
Phyllis was born on April 5, 1943 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Raymond Seaver and Marie (Basham) Bradford-Jackson. She worked at RCA-Thompson for 23 years until she retired on disability. She enjoyed watching TV and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping especially at Antique Stores.
She is survived by a son, Jeff (Yolanda) Schwartz of Ontario, California and a grandson, Arthur Michael Schwartz.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jena Marie Schwartz and a brother, Ray Lewis Seaver.
Graveside Services and Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Estates of Serenity Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
