Phyllis Jeanne (Lloyd) Baker, 70, of Marion, passed away at 2:21 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Landess to Lester D. and Mary (Miller) Lloyd. She married the love of her life, Keith Henry Baker, on April 15, 1966, and he survives.
Jeanne is also survived by her two sons, Brian Baker of Marion and Larry (Peggy) Baker of North Webster; grandchildren: Seth, Zodia, Adam, Katelyn, and Brooke Baker of North Webster; Noelle Morris of North Webster; brother, Charles (Carolyn) Lloyd of Marion; sisters, Helen (Jim) Milmine of Angola, Mary Wallace of Marion, Alta Dusthimer of Upland, Lorretta Ellsworth of TN, Fern Burton of NC, and Alberta Johnson of CA; brother-in-law, Ron (Ruth) Baker of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
