Phyllis Jean Harper, 81, Van Buren, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 1, 1939, to John and Ruth (Delaney) Newman.
Phyllis was a graduate of Forest High School and worked at Weaver Popcorn in Van Buren, retiring from there in 1995. She was a member of Marion First Church of the Nazarene and Red Hat Society. She loved embroidery and crocheting. She especially loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
