Phyllis J. Simpkins, 79, Marion, passed away at 4:15 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Marion on Friday, May 1, 1942, to Burton and Bertha (Greene) Loy. On July 15, 1962, she married Robert Simpkins, and he preceded her in death.
Phyllis graduated from Van Buren High School and was a clerk at the Grant County Courthouse until her retirement. She was a member of Twin City Bible Baptist Church. Phyllis was very involved with Mississinewa 1812 and volunteered at the wilderness center at the Salamonie. She enjoyed scrapbooking, gospel sings, and cruises with friends. She was also an avid reader.
