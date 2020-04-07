Phyllis Jean Prickett, 89, of Converse passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father, joining loved ones who had gone before her, on April 4, 2020, in the home she and Roscoe had built in 1949.
Phyllis was born on Sept. 10, 1930 to Merle and Oral (Petro) Rogers in Miami County. On Dec. 24, 1947 she married Roscoe D. Prickett in Union City, Ohio. They were married almost 57 years before his passing on Nov. 24, 2004.
Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Converse High School and enjoyed serving on the Converse Alumni Committee where for many years she kept track of all the graduates and planned the annual get together. She was a 50 year member of the Converse Order of the Eastern Star and served in many capacities including Worthy Matron in 1964. Phyllis also enjoyed sewing, baking-especially cakes and wedding cakes, playing bridge and euchre, working jigsaw puzzles, reading, music and traveling. She and Roscoe had visited 48 states and soaked their toes in both oceans, the Gulf of Mexico and all 5 Great Lakes. She loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed each day as it happened.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Alan) Hunt, Peru; Kirsti (Bill) Combs, Converse and daughter-in-law, Linda Prickett, Converse; beloved granny to her grandchildren, Andrew (Tisha) Prickett, Amboy; Angela (Mark) Meister, Atlanta, Indiana; Carmen Prickett, Amboy; Lisa D. Hunt, North Little Rock, Arkansas; Adam (Emeline) Hunt, Amboy; Gregory (Kelli) Hunt, Amboy; Daniel (Lisa) Hunt, Peru; Chad (Erica) Combs, Swayzee; Tiffany (Jason) Grimes, Kentucky; Craig (Bridget) Combs, Florida; she was also blessed with 26 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; brother, David (Arlene) Rogers; sister, Joyce Horner, sister-in-law, Verlene Rogers; several nieces and nephews;
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her son, Kenny Prickett on Jan. 23, 2020; grandhildren, Jason and Katina Lowe; brother, Charles Dean Rogers and brother-in-law, Carl Horner.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kavita Raj for her care of the years and Dr. Edmond Bendolay and nurses from Family Life Care Hospice Group and very special caregivers, Shannon, Faith, Deb and Juanita for their loveing and compassionate care.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings there will be a private family service to celebrate Phyllis’s life with the Rev. Chuck Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Converse Cemetery. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 E. Marion St., Converse, Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.