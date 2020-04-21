Phyllis J. Drummond, age 72, of Huntington, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
There will be a private family gathering with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Phyllis was born on June 18, 1947 in Huntington, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys Waneta (Bunker) Okuly.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Phyllis J. Drummond.
