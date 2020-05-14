Phyllis "Eileen" Terwillegar, 91, Gas City, passed away at 11:50 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, January 6, 1929, to Benjamin and Hazel (Brewer) Brown. In June, 1950, she married William N. Terwillegar.
She worked in the Grant County Auditor’s office for many years. Eileen enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Larry (Melody) Terwillegar of Gas City; grandsons, William "Bill" (Mary Gary) Terwillegar of Marion, Jeffery Dale Terwillegar of Summitville, Shane (Carol) Hillman of Gas City, Steve (Jenny Andrick) Hillman of Gas City; and granddaughter, Marcie Hillman of Gas City; many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Virgil and Hazel Brown; husband, William N. Terwillegar; and son, Terry Terwillegar.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Following the time of visitation, a service for immediate family only, to celebrate Eileen's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Twin City We Care c/o Betty Harris 1062 Walnut Creek Lane, Gas City, IN 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
