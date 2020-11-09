Phyllis E. (Howell) Brown, 84, of Fairmount died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Phyllis was born in Fairmount, Indiana on September 6, 1936, daughter of the late Robert and Gladys (Vetor) Howell. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Milo Brown. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on December 1. Phyllis was a homemaker and formerly worked at Fairmount Wire. She attended Bethel Friends. Phyllis loved her family, enjoyed cooking, the cubs, the Bears, NASCAR, fishing, and going to casinos. She was a proud Navy wife.
