Phyllis Ann Kelly, 94, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. Phyllis was born on Feb. 4, 1927, to the late Lewis and Iba Kendall. She graduated from Sweetser High School in 1945. On Jan. 16, 1949, she married Herbert Harrold. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1987. She then married Tinsley Kelly in Aug. of 1987, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2013. Phyllis worked as a waitress at the Outpost for many years, before owning Harrold’s Garden Center with her husband, until retiring. She was a member of Liberty Friends Church. Phyllis enjoyed quilting and sewing, and she could make anything. She loved gardening, and she always had a flower and vegetable garden.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jane (Steve) Landis, Summitville; grandchildren, Caleb (Andrea) Landis, Zionsville, and Jacob Landis, Westfield; sister, Jean Philley, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
