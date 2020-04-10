Our loving mother, Phyllis Ann Jackson, age 90, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on May 14, 1929, to Leo and Irene Reuille (pronounced Roy), Phyllis was one of seven children.
Phyllis attended St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School, Kindergarten through 6th grade, and graduated from South Side High School in 1947. She worked at Indiana Bell for a short time after graduation and then became a lifelong homemaker. She was a much-loved and appreciated mother who loved caring for her family. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and served on many other committees. Phyllis enjoyed working with and having a large flower garden. While her children were growing up, she maintained an extensive vegetable garden. She canned everything she could and many meals were comprised of food grown in the garden. After her children were grown, she was employed at Lloyd’s Flower Shop in Marion. She was an acknowledged artist producing many paintings, some displayed at the Indiana State Fair. She studied art, quilting, and knitting her entire life. She was meticulous in her artistic endeavors, creating beautiful work. She especially enjoyed her painting classes with a group of dear friends that met weekly at the Marion YMCA and YWCA.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy Muller; sons, Jeff (Shelby Clayton) Jackson and Clif (June) Jackson; daughter, Emily; granddaughters, Shannon (Butch) Holter and Kelly (Robin Collard) Jackson; step-children, Blain (Dianna) Jackson, Jason (Michelle) Shupe, Misti (Scott) Bratcher, and Kylie (Scott) Lee; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime this summer at her children’s family farm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St. Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Fusion Art Alliance, 811 Briarwood Ln., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
